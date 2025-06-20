Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $AKTX Buys 15,000 Shares

Abizer Gaslightwala, the President & CEO of $AKTX, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $18,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.1%. Following this trade, they now own 261,428 shares of this class of $AKTX stock.
$AKTX Insider Trading Activity
$AKTX insiders have traded $AKTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ABIZER GASLIGHTWALA (President & CEO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $18,000
$AKTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AKTX stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 33,260 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,577
- CATALINA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC removed 13,105 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,250
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 5,081 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,300
- UBS GROUP AG removed 194 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124
- SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. removed 5 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6
- PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
