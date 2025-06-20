Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $AKTX Buys 15,000 Shares

Abizer Gaslightwala, the President & CEO of $AKTX, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $18,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.1%. Following this trade, they now own 261,428 shares of this class of $AKTX stock.

$AKTX Insider Trading Activity

$AKTX insiders have traded $AKTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABIZER GASLIGHTWALA (President & CEO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $18,000

$AKTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AKTX stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

