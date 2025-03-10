Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $ACA Buys 200 Shares

Antonio Carrillo, the President & CEO of $ACA, bought 200 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $15,810. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 433,283 shares of this class of $ACA stock.
$ACA Insider Trading Activity
$ACA insiders have traded $ACA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN J. DEMETRIOU purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $526,200
- ANTONIO CARRILLO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 6,345 shares for an estimated $498,438 and 0 sales.
- RHYS J BEST purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $119,752
$ACA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $ACA stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 536,349 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,886,402
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 265,056 shares (+42.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,641,517
- CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC removed 228,181 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,074,229
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 203,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,638,220
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 187,306 shares (+197.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,119,982
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 161,809 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,653,402
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 160,724 shares (+930.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,548,439
