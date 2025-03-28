Insider Purchase: President and CSO of $HITC Buys 75,275 Shares

Dustin Michael Hillis, the President and CSO of $HITC, bought 75,275 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $17,426. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.7%. Following this trade, they now own 2,100,000 shares of this class of $HITC stock.

$HITC Insider Trading Activity

$HITC insiders have traded $HITC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HITC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT M BORUFF sold 600,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC PLATINUM sold 600,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

DUSTIN MICHAEL HILLIS (President and CSO) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $22,873 and 0 sales.

