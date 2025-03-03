Insider Purchase: President and COO of $IAUX Buys 35,000 Shares

Matthew David Gili, the President and COO of $IAUX, bought 35,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $19,393. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.4%. Following this trade, they now own 191,194 shares of this class of $IAUX stock.

$IAUX Insider Trading Activity

$IAUX insiders have traded $IAUX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IAUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ARTHUR BEGEMAN purchased 44,987 shares for an estimated $24,927

RYAN REID SNOW (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $19,393

MATTHEW DAVID GILI (President and COO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $19,393

$IAUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $IAUX stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

