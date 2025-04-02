Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $xpl Buys 41,667 Shares

CHRISTOPHER E HERALD, the President and CEO of $xpl, bought 41,667 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $25,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.8%. Following this trade, they now own 2,333,667 shares of this class of $xpl stock.

$xpl Insider Trading Activity

$xpl insiders have traded $xpl stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $xpl stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E HERALD (President and CEO) purchased 41,667 shares for an estimated $25,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.