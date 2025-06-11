Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $SPWH Buys 24,002 Shares

Paul Stone, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $SPWH, bought 24,002 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $75,006. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 1,037,323 shares of this class of $SPWH stock.

$SPWH Insider Trading Activity

$SPWH insiders have traded $SPWH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD D MCBEE purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $201,000

PAUL STONE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 24,002 shares for an estimated $75,006

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPWH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $SPWH stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.