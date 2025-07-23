Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $SMPL Buys 6,050 Shares

Geoff E Tanner, the President and CEO of $SMPL, bought 6,050 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $200,297. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.6%. Following this trade, they now own 98,190 shares of this class of $SMPL stock.

$SMPL Insider Trading Activity

$SMPL insiders have traded $SMPL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEOFF E TANNER (President and CEO) purchased 6,050 shares for an estimated $200,297

STUART E. JR. HEFLIN (SVP & General Manager, Quest) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,259

$SMPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $SMPL stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMPL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

$SMPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMPL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SMPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $43.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $38.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Jonmichael Shekian from Citigroup set a target price of $40.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $38.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $37.0 on 04/10/2025

