Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $SIGI Buys 1,180 Shares

John J. Marchioni, the President and CEO of $SIGI, bought 1,180 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $102,288. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 136,575 shares of this class of $SIGI stock.

$SIGI Insider Trading Activity

$SIGI insiders have traded $SIGI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK SEAN BRENNAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $249,450

WOLE C COAXUM sold 1,903 shares for an estimated $174,238

ANTHONY D. HARNETT (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,404 shares for an estimated $130,031

ROBERT KELLY DOHERTY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $120,419

JOHN J. MARCHIONI (President and CEO) purchased 1,180 shares for an estimated $102,288

$SIGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $SIGI stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

