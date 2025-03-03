Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $SIGI Buys 1,180 Shares

John J. Marchioni, the President and CEO of $SIGI, bought 1,180 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $102,288. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 136,575 shares of this class of $SIGI stock.
$SIGI Insider Trading Activity
$SIGI insiders have traded $SIGI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK SEAN BRENNAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $249,450
- WOLE C COAXUM sold 1,903 shares for an estimated $174,238
- ANTHONY D. HARNETT (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,404 shares for an estimated $130,031
- ROBERT KELLY DOHERTY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $120,419
- JOHN J. MARCHIONI (President and CEO) purchased 1,180 shares for an estimated $102,288
$SIGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $SIGI stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,199,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $111,889,838
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 309,497 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,876,070
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 273,149 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,544,894
- NORGES BANK added 269,417 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,195,877
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 268,288 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,090,293
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 241,912 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,623,610
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 226,387 shares (+112.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,121,907
