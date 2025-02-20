Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $RVP Buys 30,000 Shares

THOMAS J SHAW, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $RVP, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $23,547. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 15,094,404 shares of this class of $RVP stock.

$RVP Insider Trading Activity

$RVP insiders have traded $RVP stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 41 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J SHAW (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 41 purchases buying 494,541 shares for an estimated $379,312 and 0 sales.

$RVP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $RVP stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

