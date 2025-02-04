Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $RVP Buys 18,227 Shares

THOMAS J SHAW, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $RVP, bought 18,227 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $14,082. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 15,037,535 shares of this class of $RVP stock.
$RVP Insider Trading Activity
$RVP insiders have traded $RVP stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 38 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS J SHAW (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 38 purchases buying 439,002 shares for an estimated $339,228 and 0 sales.
$RVP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $RVP stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 104,675 shares (+4984.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,610
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 38,652 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,765
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 35,818 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,583
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 26,121 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,115
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 23,070 shares (+116.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,766
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 22,094 shares (+218.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,014
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 17,460 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,445
