Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $ROAD Buys 6,000 Shares

Fred Julius III Smith, the President and CEO of $ROAD, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $442,980. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 6,000 shares of this class of $ROAD stock.

$ROAD Insider Trading Activity

$ROAD insiders have traded $ROAD stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES E OWENS has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 147,390 shares for an estimated $14,820,613 .

. ROBERT P. FLOWERS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,333 shares for an estimated $2,778,105 .

. CAPITAL II MANAGEMENT CORP. SUNTX sold 12,731 shares for an estimated $1,270,299

JOHN L HARPER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,456 .

. TODD KEITH ANDREWS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $744,814 .

. FRED JULIUS III SMITH (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 9,333 shares for an estimated $689,055 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NED N. IV FLEMING has made 2 purchases buying 9,333 shares for an estimated $689,055 and 0 sales.

$ROAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $ROAD stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROAD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROAD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

$ROAD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROAD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $92.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 10/21/2024

