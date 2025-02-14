Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $RICK Buys 1,000 Shares

ERIC SCOTT LANGAN, the President and CEO of $RICK, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $50,542. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 704,000 shares of this class of $RICK stock.

$RICK Insider Trading Activity

$RICK insiders have traded $RICK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RICK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SCOTT LANGAN (President and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,542 and 1 sale selling 1,870 shares for an estimated $81,345 .

TRAVIS REESE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $81,345

BRADLEY LIM CHHAY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $81,345

JOHNSON MARTIN ELAINE has made 2 purchases buying 654 shares for an estimated $26,925 and 0 sales.

$RICK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $RICK stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

