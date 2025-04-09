Stocks
Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $PEPG Buys 41,500 Shares

April 09, 2025 — 07:45 am EDT

James G McArthur, the President and CEO of $PEPG, bought 41,500 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $47,724. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 66.5%. Following this trade, they now own 103,913 shares of this class of $PEPG stock.

$PEPG Insider Trading Activity

$PEPG insiders have traded $PEPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES G MCARTHUR (President and CEO) purchased 41,500 shares for an estimated $47,724
  • NOEL DONNELLY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,527 shares for an estimated $2,565
  • MARY BETH DELENA (General Counsel) sold 1,432 shares for an estimated $2,405

$PEPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $PEPG stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

