Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $NUVB Buys 300,000 Shares

David Hung, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $NUVB, bought 300,000 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $487,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 58,781,054 shares of this class of $NUVB stock.

$NUVB Insider Trading Activity

$NUVB insiders have traded $NUVB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID HUNG (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 500,000 shares for an estimated $820,220 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JUNYUAN JERRY WANG (CEO, ANHEART THERAPEUTICS LTD.) sold 56,361 shares for an estimated $162,883

$NUVB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $NUVB stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NUVB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

