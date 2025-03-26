Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $NLCP Buys 700 Shares

Anthony Coniglio, the President and CEO of $NLCP, bought 700 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $10,570. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 592,786 shares of this class of $NLCP stock.

$NLCP Insider Trading Activity

$NLCP insiders have traded $NLCP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NLCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L. WEINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,856 shares for an estimated $190,160 .

. ANTHONY CONIGLIO (President and CEO) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $10,570

$NLCP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $NLCP stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

