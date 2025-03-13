Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $MYE Buys 1,972 Shares

Aaron M Schapper, the President and CEO of $MYE, bought 1,972 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $24,985. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,972 shares of this class of $MYE stock.

$MYE Insider Trading Activity

$MYE insiders have traded $MYE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVE BASQUE (Interim President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $179,350 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FREDERIC JACK JR LIEBAU purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $81,760

AARON M SCHAPPER (President and CEO) purchased 1,972 shares for an estimated $24,985

BRUCE M LISMAN purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $17,445

LORI A. LUTEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,150

WILLIAM A FOLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,030

YVETTE DAPREMONT BRIGHT purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,600

JEFFREY KRAMER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,590

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $MYE stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.