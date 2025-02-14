Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $MPB Buys 500 Shares

RORY G RITRIEVI, the President and CEO of $MPB, bought 500 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $14,779. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.3%. Following this trade, they now own 8,385 shares of this class of $MPB stock.

$MPB Insider Trading Activity

$MPB insiders have traded $MPB stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 53 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SOTO MATTHEW G DE has made 13 purchases buying 22,563 shares for an estimated $663,738 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALBERT J. EVANS has made 3 purchases buying 9,156 shares for an estimated $269,983 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RORY G RITRIEVI (President and CEO) has made 15 purchases buying 6,915 shares for an estimated $205,865 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN E NOONE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $147,500

THEODORE W MOWERY has made 3 purchases buying 3,526 shares for an estimated $103,993 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MAUREEN M. GATHAGAN has made 2 purchases buying 1,704 shares for an estimated $50,288 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT A ABEL has made 3 purchases buying 1,534 shares for an estimated $45,247 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM A III SPECHT purchased 1,356 shares for an estimated $40,002

JOEL L. FRANK has made 3 purchases buying 1,170 shares for an estimated $34,484 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIMBERLY J BRUMBAUGH has made 3 purchases buying 1,170 shares for an estimated $34,484 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOAN E DICKINSON (Chief Retail Officer) purchased 678 shares for an estimated $20,001

SCOTT W MICKLEWRIGHT (Chief Revenue Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,750

JUSTIN T. WEBB (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,750

JORDAN D SPACE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,750

HEATHER R HALL (Chief Lending Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,750

BRIAN ARDEN SR. HUDSON purchased 168 shares for an estimated $5,011

$MPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $MPB stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

