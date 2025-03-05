Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $MAC Buys 56,000 Shares

Jackson Hsieh, the President and CEO of $MAC, bought 56,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $993,832. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 32.8%. Following this trade, they now own 226,500 shares of this class of $MAC stock.

$MAC Insider Trading Activity

$MAC insiders have traded $MAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREA M STEPHEN sold 63,289 shares for an estimated $1,303,120

JACKSON HSIEH (President and CEO) purchased 56,000 shares for an estimated $993,832

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $MAC stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.