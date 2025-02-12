Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $KMT Buys 10,000 Shares

Sanjay Chowbey, the President and CEO of $KMT, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $217,530. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 14.8%. Following this trade, they now own 77,595 shares of this class of $KMT stock.
$KMT Insider Trading Activity
$KMT insiders have traded $KMT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUDITH L BACCHUS (Vice President) sold 32,000 shares for an estimated $939,904
- FRANKLIN CARDENAS (Vice President) sold 20,470 shares for an estimated $578,052
- MICHELLE R KEATING (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $267,616.
- JOHN WAYNE WITT (Vice President) sold 1,765 shares for an estimated $51,802
$KMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $KMT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,464,925 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,207,498
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,567,867 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,654,791
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 971,094 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,180,467
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 880,533 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,150,402
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 517,975 shares (+336.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,431,091
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 469,941 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,185,570
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 397,013 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,294,547
