Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $KMT Buys 10,000 Shares

Sanjay Chowbey, the President and CEO of $KMT, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $217,530. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 14.8%. Following this trade, they now own 77,595 shares of this class of $KMT stock.

$KMT Insider Trading Activity

$KMT insiders have traded $KMT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUDITH L BACCHUS (Vice President) sold 32,000 shares for an estimated $939,904

FRANKLIN CARDENAS (Vice President) sold 20,470 shares for an estimated $578,052

MICHELLE R KEATING (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $267,616 .

. SANJAY CHOWBEY (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $217,530

JOHN WAYNE WITT (Vice President) sold 1,765 shares for an estimated $51,802

$KMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $KMT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

