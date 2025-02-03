Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $IMNM Buys 150,000 Shares

CLAY B SIEGALL, the President and CEO of $IMNM, bought 150,000 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $1,162,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 28.9%. Following this trade, they now own 669,636 shares of this class of $IMNM stock.

$IMNM Insider Trading Activity

$IMNM insiders have traded $IMNM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAY B SIEGALL (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,124,681 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MAX ROSETT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,380 shares for an estimated $230,223

PHILIP TSAI (Chief Technology Officer) purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $198,030

ROBERT LECHLEIDER (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 15,805 shares for an estimated $149,799

JEAN JACQUES BIENAIME purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $97,608

JACK HIGGINS (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 3,524 shares for an estimated $49,071

$IMNM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $IMNM stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

