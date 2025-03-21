Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $IMMR Buys 5,000 Shares

Eric Singer, the President and CEO of $IMMR, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $37,350. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 2,166,866 shares of this class of $IMMR stock.

$IMMR Insider Trading Activity

$IMMR insiders have traded $IMMR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SINGER (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 47,638 shares for an estimated $357,561 and 0 sales.

$IMMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $IMMR stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

