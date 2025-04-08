Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $GMS Buys 3,650 Shares

John C JR Turner, the President and CEO of $GMS, bought 3,650 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $255,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.8%. Following this trade, they now own 66,928 shares of this class of $GMS stock.
$GMS Insider Trading Activity
$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THERON I GILLIAM sold 12,474 shares for an estimated $916,340
- GEORGE T HENDREN (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $510,650
- JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) purchased 3,650 shares for an estimated $255,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,636,612 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,833,795
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,288,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,277,242
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,085,551 shares (+135.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,087,291
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 793,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,332,964
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 328,878 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,898,720
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 219,576 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,626,632
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 177,862 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,088,033
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.