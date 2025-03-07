Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $GLBZ Buys 2,875 Shares

Mark Christopher Hanna, the President and CEO of $GLBZ, bought 2,875 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $14,375. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 36.1%. Following this trade, they now own 10,841 shares of this class of $GLBZ stock.
$GLBZ Insider Trading Activity
$GLBZ insiders have traded $GLBZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLBZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK CHRISTOPHER HANNA (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 6,700 shares for an estimated $36,828 and 0 sales.
$GLBZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $GLBZ stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 39,487 shares (+38.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,011
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 317 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,846
- UBS GROUP AG added 92 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $535
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 32 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 9 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50
- INNEALTA CAPITAL, LLC removed 2 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5
