Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $FUL Buys 3,500 Shares

Celeste Beeks Mastin, the President and CEO of $FUL, bought 3,500 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $198,310. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 3,500 shares of this class of $FUL stock.

$FUL Insider Trading Activity

$FUL insiders have traded $FUL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CELESTE BEEKS MASTIN (President and CEO) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $198,310

XINYU DU (Sr. VP, Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 309 shares for an estimated $19,689.

$FUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $FUL stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

