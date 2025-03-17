Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $FLNC Buys 9,450 Shares

Julian Nebreda, the President and CEO of $FLNC, bought 9,450 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $49,684. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.8%. Following this trade, they now own 129,905 shares of this class of $FLNC stock.

$FLNC Insider Trading Activity

$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERMAN E BULLS has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $405,670 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440

CYNTHIA A ARNOLD purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $65,600

ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931

$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLNC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/16/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

$FLNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 George Gianarikas from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $24.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $28.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $24.0 on 10/01/2024

