Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $FBLA Buys 500 Shares

Christopher S Ferris, the President and CEO of $FBLA, bought 500 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $5,440. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.5%. Following this trade, they now own 5,269 shares of this class of $FBLA stock.

$FBLA Insider Trading Activity

$FBLA insiders have traded $FBLA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSH C FOLDS (Chief Banking Officer) purchased 1,846 shares for an estimated $19,973

CHRISTOPHER S FERRIS (President and CEO) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,440

RANDALL L BAKER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 261 shares for an estimated $2,959

TODD M WANNER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 220 shares for an estimated $2,508 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.