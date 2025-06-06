Stocks
Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $FBLA Buys 500 Shares

June 06, 2025 — 01:15 pm EDT

Christopher S Ferris, the President and CEO of $FBLA, bought 500 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $5,440. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.5%. Following this trade, they now own 5,269 shares of this class of $FBLA stock.

$FBLA Insider Trading Activity

$FBLA insiders have traded $FBLA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSH C FOLDS (Chief Banking Officer) purchased 1,846 shares for an estimated $19,973
  • CHRISTOPHER S FERRIS (President and CEO) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,440
  • RANDALL L BAKER (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 261 shares for an estimated $2,959
  • TODD M WANNER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 220 shares for an estimated $2,508 and 0 sales.

