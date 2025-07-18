Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $ELV Buys 2,334 Shares

GAIL BOUDREAUX, the President and CEO of $ELV, bought 2,334 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $667,687. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.6%. Following this trade, they now own 144,854 shares of this class of $ELV stock.
$ELV Insider Trading Activity
$ELV insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAIL BOUDREAUX (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 8,500 shares for an estimated $2,438,951 and 0 sales.
- MARK KAYE (EVP & CFO) sold 4,588 shares for an estimated $1,949,074
- CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $1,388,635
- RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902
$ELV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 787 institutional investors add shares of $ELV stock to their portfolio, and 713 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,675,257 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $728,669,784
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,475,499 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $641,783,045
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,471,569 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $572,381,478
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 878,855 shares (+66.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $382,266,770
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 868,829 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,905,861
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 680,228 shares (+31.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,871,970
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 666,534 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $289,915,628
$ELV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/10.
$ELV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELV in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
$ELV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ELV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $452.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $358.0 on 07/18/2025
- Whit Mayo from Leerink Partners set a target price of $310.0 on 07/18/2025
- Jason Cassorla from Guggenheim set a target price of $360.0 on 07/18/2025
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $316.0 on 07/18/2025
- David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/16/2025
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 07/15/2025
- A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $484.0 on 07/14/2025
