Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $ECPG Buys 20,000 Shares

Ashish Masih, the President and CEO of $ECPG, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $702,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.6%. Following this trade, they now own 322,254 shares of this class of $ECPG stock.

$ECPG Insider Trading Activity

$ECPG insiders have traded $ECPG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASHISH MASIH (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $702,800

LAURA OLLE sold 1,340 shares for an estimated $65,874

$ECPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $ECPG stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

