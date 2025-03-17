Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $CRBU Buys 20,000 Shares

Rachel E. Haurwitz, the President and CEO of $CRBU, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $20,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 3,369,395 shares of this class of $CRBU stock.

$CRBU Insider Trading Activity

$CRBU insiders have traded $CRBU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SRIRAM RYALI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,360 shares for an estimated $24,651

RACHEL E. HAURWITZ (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $20,400

BARBARA G MCCLUNG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811

STEVEN KANNER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811

RUHI AHMAD KHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811

$CRBU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $CRBU stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

