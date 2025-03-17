Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $CRBU Buys 20,000 Shares

Rachel E. Haurwitz, the President and CEO of $CRBU, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $20,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 3,369,395 shares of this class of $CRBU stock.
$CRBU Insider Trading Activity
$CRBU insiders have traded $CRBU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SRIRAM RYALI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,360 shares for an estimated $24,651
- RACHEL E. HAURWITZ (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $20,400
- BARBARA G MCCLUNG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811
- STEVEN KANNER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811
- RUHI AHMAD KHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $4,811
$CRBU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $CRBU stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,800,953 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,453,515
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,062,563 shares (+475.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,279,475
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,551,432 shares (+129.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,466,776
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,208,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,920,829
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,106,429 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,759,222
- ROKOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP removed 840,630 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,647,634
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 669,183 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,064,000
