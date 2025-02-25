Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $BTU Buys 6,684 Shares

James C. Grech, the President and CEO of $BTU, bought 6,684 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $100,059. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 333,030 shares of this class of $BTU stock.
$BTU Insider Trading Activity
$BTU insiders have traded $BTU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK SPURBECK (EVP and CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $295,200
- JAMES C. GRECH (President and CEO) purchased 6,684 shares for an estimated $100,059
$BTU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $BTU stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THOMIST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 5,860,355 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,715,833
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,401,323 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,731,112
- KGH LTD removed 1,197,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,065,180
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,193,885 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,685,707
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,083,044 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,743,987
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 972,356 shares (+4916.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,361,134
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 775,737 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,243,932
