Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $BTU Buys 6,684 Shares

James C. Grech, the President and CEO of $BTU, bought 6,684 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $100,059. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 333,030 shares of this class of $BTU stock.

$BTU Insider Trading Activity

$BTU insiders have traded $BTU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SPURBECK (EVP and CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $295,200

JAMES C. GRECH (President and CEO) purchased 6,684 shares for an estimated $100,059

$BTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $BTU stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

