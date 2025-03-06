Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $AMRC Buys 50,000 Shares

George P Sakellaris, the President and CEO of $AMRC, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $498,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.9%. Following this trade, they now own 903,638 shares of this class of $AMRC stock.

$AMRC Insider Trading Activity

$AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528 .

. JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANCIS V JR WISNESKI has made 3 purchases buying 5,708 shares for an estimated $54,323 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES R. PATTON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,800

CLAIRE D'OYLY-HUGHES JOHNSON purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $17,910

DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120 shares for an estimated $4,362 .

. MICHAEL T BAKAS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914

PETER CHRISTAKIS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914

MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 98 shares for an estimated $3,688

LOUIS P MALTEZOS (Executive Vice President) sold 75 shares for an estimated $2,823

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.