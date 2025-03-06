Insider Purchase: President and CEO of $AMRC Buys 50,000 Shares

George P Sakellaris, the President and CEO of $AMRC, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $498,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.9%. Following this trade, they now own 903,638 shares of this class of $AMRC stock.
$AMRC Insider Trading Activity
$AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,250 and 0 sales.
- JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528.
- JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.
- FRANCIS V JR WISNESKI has made 3 purchases buying 5,708 shares for an estimated $54,323 and 0 sales.
- CHARLES R. PATTON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,800
- CLAIRE D'OYLY-HUGHES JOHNSON purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $17,910
- DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120 shares for an estimated $4,362.
- MICHAEL T BAKAS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914
- PETER CHRISTAKIS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914
- MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 98 shares for an estimated $3,688
- LOUIS P MALTEZOS (Executive Vice President) sold 75 shares for an estimated $2,823
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 464,737 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,912,024
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. removed 418,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,828,258
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 382,588 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,983,166
- RHEOS CAPITAL WORKS INC. removed 288,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,778,676
- UBS GROUP AG added 287,358 shares (+497.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,747,165
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 252,351 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,925,201
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS added 229,128 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,379,925
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.