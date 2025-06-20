Insider Purchase: President of $AJG Buys 59 Shares

Michael Robert Pesch, the President of $AJG, bought 59 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $18,783. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 59 shares of this class of $AJG stock.

$AJG Insider Trading Activity

$AJG insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AJG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 711 institutional investors add shares of $AJG stock to their portfolio, and 627 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AJG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AJG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AJG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AJG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.