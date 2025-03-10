Insider Purchase: Pres. of $CTEV Buys 5,252 Shares

Travis Dalton, the Pres. of $CTEV, bought 5,252 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $100,822. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 239,285 shares of this class of $CTEV stock.

$CTEV Insider Trading Activity

$CTEV insiders have traded $CTEV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS MICHAEL GARIS (EVP&CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 8,919 shares for an estimated $175,890 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TRAVIS DALTON (Pres., CEO & Executive Chair) purchased 5,252 shares for an estimated $100,822

