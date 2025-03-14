Insider Purchase: Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus of $PFS Buys 1,000 Shares

GEORGE LISTA, the Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus of $PFS, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $16,729. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.2%. Following this trade, they now own 9,956 shares of this class of $PFS stock.

$PFS Insider Trading Activity

$PFS insiders have traded $PFS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD J LEPPERT sold 69,921 shares for an estimated $1,442,470

CHRISTOPHER P MARTIN (Executive Chairman) sold 18,153 shares for an estimated $374,296

WALTER SIEROTKO (EVP of Provident Bank) sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $325,366

FRANK L FEKETE sold 6,209 shares for an estimated $133,183

JAMES A. CHRISTY (EVP, CRO of Provident Bank) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $73,080

GEORGE LISTA (Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,729

$PFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $PFS stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

