Insider Purchase: Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus of $PFS Buys 1,000 Shares

March 14, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

GEORGE LISTA, the Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus of $PFS, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $16,729. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.2%. Following this trade, they now own 9,956 shares of this class of $PFS stock.

$PFS Insider Trading Activity

$PFS insiders have traded $PFS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EDWARD J LEPPERT sold 69,921 shares for an estimated $1,442,470
  • CHRISTOPHER P MARTIN (Executive Chairman) sold 18,153 shares for an estimated $374,296
  • WALTER SIEROTKO (EVP of Provident Bank) sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $325,366
  • FRANK L FEKETE sold 6,209 shares for an estimated $133,183
  • JAMES A. CHRISTY (EVP, CRO of Provident Bank) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $73,080
  • GEORGE LISTA (Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,729

$PFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $PFS stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

