Insider Purchase: Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus of $PFS Buys 1,000 Shares

GEORGE LISTA, the Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus of $PFS, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $16,729. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.2%. Following this trade, they now own 9,956 shares of this class of $PFS stock.
$PFS Insider Trading Activity
$PFS insiders have traded $PFS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD J LEPPERT sold 69,921 shares for an estimated $1,442,470
- CHRISTOPHER P MARTIN (Executive Chairman) sold 18,153 shares for an estimated $374,296
- WALTER SIEROTKO (EVP of Provident Bank) sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $325,366
- FRANK L FEKETE sold 6,209 shares for an estimated $133,183
- JAMES A. CHRISTY (EVP, CRO of Provident Bank) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $73,080
- GEORGE LISTA (Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,729
$PFS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $PFS stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 2,399,351 shares (+1787.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,275,753
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 567,451 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,531,890
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 486,308 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,176,631
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 482,603 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,957,111
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. removed 398,911 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,403,788
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 328,535 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,097,609
- CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 299,761 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,563,564
