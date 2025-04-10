Insider Purchase: Portfolio Manager of $EARN Buys 8,000 Shares

Gregory Morris Borenstein, the Portfolio Manager of $EARN, bought 8,000 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $37,874. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 80.0%. Following this trade, they now own 18,000 shares of this class of $EARN stock.

$EARN Insider Trading Activity

$EARN insiders have traded $EARN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EARN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY MORRIS BORENSTEIN (Portfolio Manager) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $37,874

$EARN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $EARN stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EARN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EARN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

