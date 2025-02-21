Insider Purchase: Insider at $ZEOX Buys 5,000 Shares

Holdings, LLC Skycrest, an insider at $ZEOX, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $15,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.6%. Following this trade, they now own 317,687 shares of this class of $ZEOX stock.

$ZEOX Insider Trading Activity

$ZEOX insiders have traded $ZEOX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZEOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, LLC SKYCREST has made 14 purchases buying 59,083 shares for an estimated $173,263 and 0 sales.

