Insider Purchase: Insider at $SNBR Buys 12,000 Shares

Gary T Fazio, an insider at $SNBR, bought 12,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $90,480. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 20.3%. Following this trade, they now own 71,125 shares of this class of $SNBR stock.

$SNBR Insider Trading Activity

$SNBR insiders have traded $SNBR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC STADIUM has made 16 purchases buying 354,011 shares for an estimated $4,777,943 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY T FAZIO purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $90,480

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $SNBR stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.