Insider Purchase: Insider at $RFMZ Buys 1,500 Shares

Stephen Andrew O'Neill, an insider at $RFMZ, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $19,064. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.0%. Following this trade, they now own 11,500 shares of this class of $RFMZ stock.

$RFMZ Insider Trading Activity

$RFMZ insiders have traded $RFMZ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RFMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN ANDREW O'NEILL purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $19,064

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RFMZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $RFMZ stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.