Insider Purchase: Insider at $RFM Buys 750 Shares

Jonathan Paul Browne, an insider at $RFM, bought 750 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $10,192. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 750 shares of this class of $RFM stock.

$RFM Insider Trading Activity

$RFM insiders have traded $RFM stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK W. GALLEY (President) has made 10 purchases buying 6,200 shares for an estimated $85,281 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN PAUL BROWNE purchased 750 shares for an estimated $10,192

$RFM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $RFM stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

