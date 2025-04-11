Insider Purchase: Insider at $RFM Buys 750 Shares

Jonathan Paul Browne, an insider at $RFM, bought 750 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $10,192. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 750 shares of this class of $RFM stock.
$RFM Insider Trading Activity
$RFM insiders have traded $RFM stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK W. GALLEY (President) has made 10 purchases buying 6,200 shares for an estimated $85,281 and 0 sales.
$RFM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $RFM stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOGAN STONE CAPITAL, LLC added 64,195 shares (+522.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $954,579
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 55,952 shares (+118.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $832,006
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 25,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $385,043
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 21,341 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,340
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 19,486 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,756
- APOLLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 14,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,180
- STEELPEAK WEALTH, LLC added 7,000 shares (+36.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,090
