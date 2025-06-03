Insider Purchase: Insider at $REFLX Buys 95,419 Shares

Emmanuel Roman, an insider at $REFLX, bought 95,419 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $999,991. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 95,419 shares of this class of $REFLX stock.

$REFLX Insider Trading Activity

$REFLX insiders have traded $REFLX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL J IVASCYN has made 2 purchases buying 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $15,735,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EMMANUEL ROMAN has made 2 purchases buying 190,839 shares for an estimated $2,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY WESTON HALL purchased 95,419 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

RUSSELL D GANNAWAY purchased 95,510 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

