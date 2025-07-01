Insider Purchase: Insider at $PMFLX Buys 101,010 Shares

Gregory Weston Hall, an insider at $PMFLX, bought 101,010 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $999,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 202,033 shares of this class of $PMFLX stock.

$PMFLX Insider Trading Activity

$PMFLX insiders have traded $PMFLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY WESTON HALL purchased 101,010 shares for an estimated $999,999

