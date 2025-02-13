Insider Purchase: Insider at $None Buys 47 Shares

ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP KAYNE, an insider at $None, bought 47 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $247,173. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.0%. Following this trade, they now own 516 shares of this class of $None stock.

$None Insider Trading Activity

$None insiders have traded $None stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $None stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES TIMOTHY HICKEY (CEO) purchased 160 shares for an estimated $640,000

ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP KAYNE has made 2 purchases buying 95 shares for an estimated $500,025 and 0 sales.

