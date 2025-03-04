Insider Purchase: Insider at $MDRR Buys 1,000 Shares

Benjamin Ore, an insider at $MDRR, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $12,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.4%. Following this trade, they now own 14,500 shares of this class of $MDRR stock.

$MDRR Insider Trading Activity

$MDRR insiders have traded $MDRR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDRR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK KAVANAUGH (CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 5 purchases buying 29,000 shares for an estimated $356,283 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN ORE has made 5 purchases buying 11,013 shares for an estimated $137,395 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES BRENT JR. WINN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 7 purchases buying 8,200 shares for an estimated $101,905 and 0 sales.

$MDRR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MDRR stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

