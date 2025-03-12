Insider Purchase: Insider at $LCRDX Buys 2,821 Shares

Eric P Kang, an insider at $LCRDX, bought 2,821 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $24,994. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 26.2%. Following this trade, they now own 13,579 shares of this class of $LCRDX stock.

$LCRDX Insider Trading Activity

$LCRDX insiders have traded $LCRDX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCRDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC P KANG purchased 2,821 shares for an estimated $24,999

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

