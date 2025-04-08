Insider Purchase: Insider at $LCRDX Buys 1,189 Shares

Adam C Castle, an insider at $LCRDX, bought 1,189 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $9,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.2%. Following this trade, they now own 20,495 shares of this class of $LCRDX stock.

$LCRDX Insider Trading Activity

$LCRDX insiders have traded $LCRDX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCRDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC P KANG has made 3 purchases buying 6,637 shares for an estimated $57,778 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM C CASTLE purchased 1,189 shares for an estimated $10,000

