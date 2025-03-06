Insider Purchase: Insider at $ECAT Buys 79,600 Shares

Inc. BlackRock,, an insider at $ECAT, bought 79,600 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $1,324,544. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 79,600 shares of this class of $ECAT stock.
$ECAT Insider Trading Activity
$ECAT insiders have traded $ECAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INC. BLACKROCK, purchased 79,600 shares for an estimated $1,324,544
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 2 purchases buying 52,314 shares for an estimated $864,992 and 0 sales.
- STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 60 shares for an estimated $1,032
$ECAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $ECAT stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 556,830 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,132,012
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 541,240 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,876,336
- ICON ADVISERS INC/CO removed 392,562 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,964,049
- SANCTUARY ADVISORS, LLC removed 169,507 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,779,914
- ATLAS WEALTH LLC removed 159,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,834,319
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 103,213 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,692,693
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 96,731 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,586,388
