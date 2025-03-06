Insider Purchase: Insider at $ECAT Buys 79,600 Shares

Inc. BlackRock,, an insider at $ECAT, bought 79,600 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $1,324,544. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 79,600 shares of this class of $ECAT stock.

$ECAT Insider Trading Activity

$ECAT insiders have traded $ECAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INC. BLACKROCK, purchased 79,600 shares for an estimated $1,324,544

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 2 purchases buying 52,314 shares for an estimated $864,992 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 60 shares for an estimated $1,032

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ECAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $ECAT stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.