Insider Purchase: Insider at $CUBA Buys 3,563 Shares

THOMAS J HERZFELD, an insider at $CUBA, bought 3,563 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $9,227. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,553,444 shares of this class of $CUBA stock.

$CUBA Insider Trading Activity

$CUBA insiders have traded $CUBA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK MERVIN HERZFELD (President) purchased 77,976 shares for an estimated $202,207

BRIGITTA SUZANNE HERZFELD has made 3 purchases buying 26,857 shares for an estimated $107,440 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS J HERZFELD has made 3 purchases buying 30,749 shares for an estimated $77,375 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN A GELETY has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $7,620 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RYAN M PAYLOR has made 2 purchases buying 518 shares for an estimated $1,322 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CUBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $CUBA stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.