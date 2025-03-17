Insider Purchase: Insider at $CUBA Buys 1,252 Shares

THOMAS J HERZFELD, an insider at $CUBA, bought 1,252 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $3,267. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,565,562 shares of this class of $CUBA stock.

$CUBA Insider Trading Activity

$CUBA insiders have traded $CUBA stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK MERVIN HERZFELD (President) has made 2 purchases buying 173,975 shares for an estimated $451,804 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIGITTA SUZANNE HERZFELD has made 8 purchases buying 32,406 shares for an estimated $173,507 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS J HERZFELD has made 10 purchases buying 51,416 shares for an estimated $131,771 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN A GELETY has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $7,620 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RYAN M PAYLOR has made 2 purchases buying 518 shares for an estimated $1,322 and 0 sales.

$CUBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $CUBA stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

