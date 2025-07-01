Insider Purchase: Insider at $BXSY Buys 459 Shares

& CO. INC WINMILL, an insider at $BXSY, bought 459 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $6,141. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 155,232 shares of this class of $BXSY stock.

$BXSY Insider Trading Activity

$BXSY insiders have traded $BXSY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

& CO. INC WINMILL has made 2 purchases buying 2,675 shares for an estimated $35,636 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM MCCOLLUM WINMILL purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,870

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.