Insider Purchase: Insider at $BSTZ Buys 27,000 Shares

Tony Kim, an insider at $BSTZ, bought 27,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $501,390. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.2%. Following this trade, they now own 193,532 shares of this class of $BSTZ stock.

$BSTZ Insider Trading Activity

$BSTZ insiders have traded $BSTZ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY KIM purchased 27,000 shares for an estimated $501,390

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BSTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $BSTZ stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.