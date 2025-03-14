Insider Purchase: Insider at $BSTZ Buys 27,000 Shares

Tony Kim, an insider at $BSTZ, bought 27,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $501,390. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.2%. Following this trade, they now own 193,532 shares of this class of $BSTZ stock.
$BSTZ Insider Trading Activity
$BSTZ insiders have traded $BSTZ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TONY KIM purchased 27,000 shares for an estimated $501,390
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BSTZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $BSTZ stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ATLAS WEALTH LLC removed 474,224 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,105,100
- 1607 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 452,165 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,364,337
- KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 330,354 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,841,631
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 310,911 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,438,966
- FLAGSHIP HARBOR ADVISORS, LLC removed 227,492 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,711,359
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC removed 183,350 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,797,178
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 180,554 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,739,273
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.